Police: Elgin man damages Lisle police car after DUI stop

A 26-year-old Elgin man is accused of damaging the inside of a squad car after Lisle police took him into custody on suspicion of driving drunk, authorities said Monday.

John Welch, of the 400 block of Arlington Avenue, began kicking at the rear passenger side door of a Lisle squad car early Saturday while he was en route to the police station, Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said.

An officer who pulled Welch over for a traffic stop at 2:07 a.m. on Maple Avenue at River Road placed him into the squad after Welch failed a field sobriety test, Wilke said.

Welch damaged the plastic door protector under the passenger side window and caused it to crack, Wilke said. The department is working with the village's fleet maintenance to get the door protector fixed.

Welch has been charged with criminal damage to village property, DUI and speeding, Wilke said. He is accused of driving 57 mph in a 40-mph zone and of being under the influence of alcohol while driving.

He is due in DuPage County court Jan. 3 in Wheaton.