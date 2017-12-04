Breaking News Bar
 
Man charged after high-speed chase in Oak Brook

A Calumet City man accused of bringing a stolen vehicle into Oak Brook and then leading police on a high-speed chase is being held on $250,000 bail in DuPage County jail.

Tywon Pinkney, 25, of the 40 block of Schrum Road, is charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Prosecutors say police received a call Sunday regarding a new vehicle that was stolen from a dealership outside DuPage. They then used GPS to locate the vehicle at an Oak Brook hotel.

Prosecutors said Pinkney and an unnamed accomplice stole the vehicle from the dealership and then went to the hotel around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Oak Brook police attempted to stop Pinkney in the stolen vehicle as he left the hotel around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, triggering the high-speed chase.

Pinkney was arrested in Broadview after crashing and attempting to run away.

"For the fourth time in a week, my office has filed charges against someone involved with a stolen motor vehicle who came into DuPage County," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "With today's charges, we are sending the message, loud and clear, that if you are connected in any way to a stolen motor vehicle in DuPage County, you will be apprehended, you will be charged and you will face the full force of the law."

Pinkney's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18 in front of Judge Liam Brennan.

