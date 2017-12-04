Man awaiting trial for Elgin murder gets 15 years prison in drug case

William Ingram faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of a 2015 murder.

A man awaiting trial for a 2015 Elgin murder has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after his conviction in an unrelated drug charge.

A Kane County jury convicted William Ingram, 30, formerly of the 0-99 block of Poplar Creek Drive, Elgin, of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church and other drug charges after a trial in July.

Prosecutors said Ingram was arrested in a parking lot on the 500 block of Tollgate Road the night of June 20, 2014, after officers pulled him over for driving while his license was suspended.

Police took Ingram out of his car and found a small bag with 1.7 grams of cocaine on the ground between the open car door and the car. Ingram had $4,700 on him and told police he went to the area -- which was about 200 feet from a church -- to sell drugs.

Ingram, who had previous felony drug convictions in McHenry and Kane counties dating back to 2007, faced up to 30 years in prison. Judge D.J. Tegeler issued the sentence Friday.

"At the time he was arrested in this case, Mr. Ingram was a convicted drug dealer and on parole. He is a threat to the safety of the community and belongs in prison," said State's Attorney Joe McMahon.

Ingram is next due in court April 5, 2018, on first-degree murder charges in the shooting of Devonte Turner, 20.

Turner was shot in the head as he and another man sat in a car near Fleetwood Drive and McLean Boulevard near the Buena Vista apartment complex April 30, 2017. Ingram was arrested six months later and charged with murder.

Under state law, Ingram can have his drug sentence halved for good behavior while in prison.

If convicted of murder he faces up to 100 years in prison with no chance of early release due to his criminal history.