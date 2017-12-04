Leaf pick up extended this week in Lake Zurich

With the warm start to December, Waste Management has agreed to extend autumn leaf pick up in Lake Zurich into this week.

Leaf vacuuming trucks will be making final sweeps throughout the village. All residents must have leaves raked to the curb no later than Tuesday evening, according to the village.

Leaves must be raked to within five feet of the curb but not into the road. Leaves in the road often clog stormwater drainage systems and result in local flooding during heavy rain events.

Once the leaf vacuuming truck goes down your street this week, it will not return.