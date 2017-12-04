How to donate diapers for children in need

Gurnee-based Twice As Nice Mother & Child is teaming up with 20 local businesses and organizations to "Deck the Halls with Diapers" and combat diaper need in Lake County by collecting 20,000 diapers in the month of December.

Twice As Nice Mother & Child provides diapers at no charge to families in need. Safety net programs like food stamps and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) cannot be used to buy diapers.

Diapers can be dropped off through Dec. 31 at the Law Offices of David R. Del Re P. C.; Veteran Carpet Cleaning; Hunt Club KinderCare; L Studio Lash & Skin Care Boutique; Fresh Hair*Color*Design; Jan Leasure Diamond Residential Mortgage -- Libertyville NMLS 213431; Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC; North Shore Pro-Active Health; MB Financial Bank; Lake County Cares; First American Bank; Mercer; The Exercise Coach -- Gurnee Personal Training; Fidelity National Title; Hunt Club Community Center; Viking Park; FitNation Gurnee; Apex Signs & Graphics Inc.; ASF Financial Services; and the Village of Gurnee.

Monetary donations can be made via www.twiceasnicemc.org. A gift of $50 will provide a child with 200 diapers, which is a one-month supply.