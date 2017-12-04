Geneva to offer first Citizen Police Academy

hello

It might not be quite like getting sworn in as a deputy, or even becoming Gomer Pyle yelling "citizen's arrest" on the street corners when spotting someone jaywalking or walking across on a red light. Yes, that happened in an "Andy Griffith Show" episode.

But you'll still learn a lot about what the police do in your town and what types of programs they offer if you become part of the first Citizen Police Academy in Geneva starting Jan. 11.

The weekly classes will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, through March 22. Participants must be 21 or older and live in Geneva.

The police say the program is being offered to give residents an overall look at police work and the behind-the-scenes look at the department operations.

"We think it is a good forum for allowing people to see things from our perspective and have a better understanding of why we do the things we do," said department Commander Julie Nash.

"At the same time, it offers them the ability to see what the police department has available to the people."

Police in small departments like Geneva often ask community residents for help, and the academy represents an opportunity for those residents "to learn more about the department and get them to also help us," Nash added.

"Anything we can do to partner with the community, I consider a positive," she said.

The registration deadline for the free program has been extended to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Nash said she would even handle other registrations on an individual basis if those interested did not have time to fill out the application -- available at www.geneva.il.us or at the Geneva Police Department -- by deadline.

Completed applications can be mailed to the Geneva Police Department, Attn: Sgt. Bradley Jerdee, 20 Police Plaza, Geneva, IL 60134.

Questions can be directed to Nash at (630) 232-4736 or jnash@geneva.il.us.

More in the kettle:

Colonial Café is keeping a tradition that Anderson family patriarch Joe K. Anderson started in 1951 in supporting the Salvation Army -- especially at this time of year.

Colonial, owned and operated by generations of the Anderson family, will match donations made to the Salvation Army red kettles throughout the Fox Valley on Saturday -- up to $30,000.

The Anderson family support "continues today through the next generations who give so generously all year round to the Salvation Army," Lt. Betsy Clark, corps officer for the Salvation Army TriCity Corps, said in a news release about Colonial's Match Day. "We truly appreciate the Anderson family and their generosity."

Giving trees:

If you haven't had a chance to cast a vote for your favorite Christmas tree put together by local charitable or service organizations, the Geneva History Museum is taking visitors and votes through Dec. 23 at the museum.

The Annual Giving Trees display at the museum traditionally gets its most action during the Christmas Walk, which launched the holiday season in downtown Geneva last weekend.

But museum visitors can still stop in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to check out the trees and cast $1 per ticket votes for their favorites.

The votes support the 13 participating charities and the museum.

Greeting with a song:

Showing that sometimes there's more to the job than just saying hello, Walmart greeter "Alan" was belting out Christmas songs as shoppers made their way into the Batavia Walmart as the holiday rush started.

When I asked Alan how long he has been singing in the Walmart, he said, "Since about 8 this morning."

In telling him I was more interested in how long he's been working and singing at the store overall, he said he is going on nearly two years at the store.

A couple of shoppers mentioned that Alan has been singing at this time of year since he first put on the dark blue Walmart vest.

This was my first time encountering Alan in singing mode. And this was obvious: This fellow has a nice voice.

dheun@sbcglobal.net