The sexual harassment scandals sweeping media, entertainment, government and corporate America have prompted two prominent journalists to focus on Chicago, Robert Feder writes. Writing in The New Yorker, veteran music critic and "Sound Opinions" co-host Jim DeRogatis questioned why accusations of sexual misconduct against singer, songwriter, and producer R. Kelly haven't hurt the Chicago performer's career. And former Chicago Tribune editor Ann Marie Lipinski examined "When Women Stand Up Against Harassers in the Newsroom," recounting her decision to force the resignation of Tribune columnist Bob Greene in 2002. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.
Feder: Harassment spotlight turns to Chicago
