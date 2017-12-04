Dawn Patrol: Lake County investigates abuse allegations against ex-Ravinia director

The Lake County state's attorney's office is investigating allegations that renowned conductor James Levine sexually abused a teenager during his tenure as music director of the Ravinia Festival. Daily Herald file photo

The Lake County state's attorney's office is investigating allegations that renowned conductor James Levine sexually abused a teenager during his tenure as music director of the Ravinia Festival. In a report initially filed to the Lake Forest Police Department, a man, now 48, claims Levine molested him multiple times starting when he was 16. State's Attorney Mike Nerheim said his office took over the case last week and is "in the process of reviewing it." Full story.

Chicago man, 22, killed in Aurora crash

A 22-year-old Chicago man died over the weekend after his car blew through a stop sign, went airborne then crashed into two trees on the far west side of Aurora, police said yesterday. Brian Dorantes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Indian Trail and Deerpath Road. Full story.

Mount Prospect surveying residents on diversity issues

Mount Prospect census data show that 31 percent of the village's population is foreign born and 36 percent speaks a language other than English at home. Village officials are conducting a survey to evaluate how effectively the village engages its various populations. Full story.

Wauconda community rallies to help kids celebrate holidays

Twenty children from Wauconda-area schools given the chance to spend $150 on clothes and toys yesterday at Super Target in Mundelein during the Wauconda Police Department's inaugural Shop with a Cop event. The event was a tribute to the department's ability to mobilize quickly, as well as the community's ability to open up its heart and its wallet to help children from needy families. Full story.

Gould steals show, Garoppolo's Niners beat Bears

The San Francisco 49ers came into Soldier Field yesterday with 1 win all season and left with twice as many, but at least the Bears provided a happy homecoming for Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo, beat writer Bob LeGere writes. Starting his first game for the 49ers and playing in front of a large contingent of friends and family, the former Rolling Meadows High School star carved up the Bears' defense for 293 yards in a 15-14 San Francisco victory. Read his full take here.

Rozner: Another Chicago Bears Sunday hardly good as Gould

It was another miserable Sunday for the Bears as Robbie Gould and Jimmy Garoppolo stuck it to them at Soldier Field, columnist Barry Rozner says. While John Fox marches inexorably toward the end of his coaching career, General Manager Ryan Pace continues to own the same record as his coach, and the short rebuild will stretch into a fourth year without so much as a .500 season. Full column.

Blackhawks powerless against Kings

The coulda, shoulda, wouldas are starting to add up for the Chicago Blackhawks, now 12-10-5 and tied with Minnesota for fifth place in the Central Division after losing 3-1 last night to the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Full story.