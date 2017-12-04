Chicago Cubs a finalist for Japanese star Ohtani

The Chicago Cubs are among seven finalists for star Japanese pitcher and outfielder Shohei Otani. Associated Press/Nov. 19, 2015

The Chicago Cubs are among seven finalists vying for Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese star pitcher and outfielder, according to multiple reports.

Along with the Cubs, the six other teams meeting with Ohtani are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers, according to Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal.

The Cubs would neither confirm nor deny the meeting with Ohtani, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Yankees and Red Sox -- initially thought to be contenders for the 23-year-old -- are among the teams that have been ruled out.

It seems the Japanese star will likely pursue a smaller market closer to the West Coast, yet the Cubs remain in contention.

Ohtani was put up for bid Friday by the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters for the maximum $20 million posting fee.

The 23-year-old has until 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 22 to agree to a contract with an MLB team.

Ohtani is limited to a minor league contract because of restrictions imposed by the MLB collective bargaining agreement.

The largest deal he could sign for among the finalists is with the Texas Rangers for $3,535,000, followed by Seattle ($1,557,500) and the Los Angeles Angels ($1,315,000).