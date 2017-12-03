Breaking News Bar
 
Man dies after high-speed crash in Aurora

  • Brian Dorantes

    Brian Dorantes
Daily Herald report

A 22-year-old Chicago man died Saturday night after his car blew through a stop sign, went airborne then crashed into two trees on the far west side of Aurora, police said Sunday.

Brian Dorantes, of the 2000 block of North La Crosse Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Indian Trail and Deerpath Road.

Aurora police said officers responding to reports of a crash there found Dorantes partially ejected from his 2003 Acura RSX. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Witnesses told officers the Acura was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Indian Trail. When the car neared the Deerpath Road intersection, it moved into the eastbound lanes, went through the stop sign and then became airborne before leaving the roadway and striking trees on the north side of the street, police said.

An autopsy is pending at the Kane County coroner's office. There were no preliminary signs of alcohol or drug use, police said.

The Aurora Police Traffic Division is handling the investigation. They were assisted on the scene by members of the Aurora Emergency Management Agency.

