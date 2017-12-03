Images: Bears lose to 49ers 15-14 in the final seconds

The Chicago Bears lost 15-14 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field as 49ers kicker Robbie Gould scored the winning field goal in the last few seconds of the game.

The Bears led most of the game by holding the visitors to field goals instead of touchdowns.

In his first start as quarterback for the 49ers, Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo directed long drives down the field before the Bears defense finally stopped them from scoring touchdowns.

Former Bears kicker Gould hit 5 field goals for the game. Gould became the Bears' franchise scoring leader in his 11 years on the team.

Tarik Cohen's 61-yard punt-return TD was the highlight of the game for the Bears as he began at his own 39-yard line, retreated back to his 25-yard line and then sprinted through a big gap untouched to the end zone to give the Bears a 14-6 lead in the first half.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A couple "EmBEARassed" and "UnBEARable" Chicago Bears fans cover their faces with paper bags during the Bears 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates kicking the game winning field goal against the Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls play during a game against the Chicago Bears in the at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo enters Soldier Field during warm ups on December 3, 2017 for a game against the Chicago Bears.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) makes a 61-years touchdown run on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) talks to Chicago Bears head coach John Fox before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' head coach John Fox squints his eyes hard during his teams 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' head coach John Fox looks up as the score board during his teams 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) exits the field after the Bears 14-15 loss at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (17) scores the Bears first touchdown while being taken down by San Francisco 49ers' cornerback Greg Mabin (26) during play at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen (29) scores on a punt return for the Bears during their 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen (29) celebrates his punt return touchdown for the Bears during their 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) gets the pass off before getting sacked but San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) during the Bears 14-15 loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) forces San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) out of bounds during the Bear 14-15 loss at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears' linebacker Lamarr Houston (99) during the 2nd quarter for a loss of an eleven yards during the Bears 14-15 loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) keeps the pressure on San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) preventing a catch during play at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' linebacker Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates his sack of San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the 2nd quarter for a loss of an eleven yards during the Bears 14-15 loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen (29) scrambles for some yards against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) scrambles with the ball toward the sideline during the Bears 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen (29) toss the ball on the last play of the game as San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dekoda Watson (97) bears down on him at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears fans react to the loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould (9) who scored all the San Francisco 49ers 15 points greets Chicago Bears players after the game at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Ashtar Mikhaiel and her husband Alex of Arlington Heights cheer on Rolling Meadows High School alumni San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the Bear game at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017. Mikhaiel when to Rolling Meadows High School a few years ahead of Garoppolo.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) is charged with a penalty after pushing San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) out of bounds during the Bears 14-16 loss at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Elvis Dumervil (58) at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for an open man against the Chicago Bears in the at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs the huddle during a game against the Chicago Bears in the at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Batavia High School Illinois State 7A football champions run out onto the field during halftime as the Chicago Bears honor all the state champion football teams at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks one of his five field goals to defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer IC Catholic Illinois State 3A Football champions run out onto the field during halftime as the Chicago Bears honor all the state champion football teams at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) bears down on San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) during play at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen (29) makes some yards against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' running back Jordan Howard (24) move the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks for an open man against San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for an open man against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears' head coach John Fox during his teams 14-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadows High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles after not fining an open man against the Chicago Bears in the at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017.

