Feder: Chicago TV Academy to add nine legends to Silver Circle

hello

Eight past and present Chicago broadcasters and a former FCC chairman who once declared television "a vast wasteland" have been chosen for induction in the Chicago TV Academy's Silver Circle.

All nine 2018 honorees were announced Saturday at the 59th annual regional Emmy Awards, sponsored by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. They'll be inducted May 4. Read more about the nominees at robertfeder.com.