Reward offered for information about Cary bank robbery

A surveillance photo of the person who robbed a Chase bank branch in Cary Friday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

A man wearing a long-haired black wig robbed a Chase bank branch in Cary Friday afternoon, according to the FBI.

It happened at 2:56 p.m. at the branch at 300 Northwest Highway.

No weapon was involved.

The suspect is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Tips may be submitted to tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.