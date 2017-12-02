Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Elk Grove Township

Jahaira Ozuna, 13, was reported missing on Friday, police say. She was last seen the night before at her home in unincorporated Des Plaines. Photo courtesy Cook County Sheriff

Cook County sheriff's police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old from Elk Grove Township.

Jahaira Ozuna was last seen Thursday night at her home in unincorporated Des Plaines. She was reported missing the next day.

Jahaira is described as Hispanic, standing 4 feet, 10 inches, weighing 127 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a piercing on her right eyebrow.

Police said Jahaira may be wearing a gray jacket and red and black Jordan gym shoes. She also carries a black purse with a furry ball.

Sheriff's police ask anyone with information about Jahaira's whereabouts to call (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.