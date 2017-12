Feder: WLIT turns 'The Lite' back on

After more than four years as 93.9 My FM, WLIT FM 93.9 has turned back to branding itself as "Lite FM."

The iHeartMedia station unveiled its retro name ("The New 93.9 Lite FM") and new logo at 5 p.m. Friday -- four weeks into its annual nonstop Christmas music marathon. Programming will revert to WLIT's mainstream adult contemporary format Dec. 26. Read more at robertfeder.com.