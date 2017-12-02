$100 to surprise a needy family and to lift up a pastor

Today's recipients of a $100 bill through the Believe Project want to surprise a family in need and help a pastor coping with tragedy.

• Deborah Marin of Hanover Park:

"Hunger is ever-present everywhere. Our very small church in Hanover Park packs 15 backpacks of food every week for a local school to help with weekend food," she said. "The families are very grateful for what they get from us. What a great surprise one family would have if they got a $100 bill in their backpack along with their weekly food.

"My only hope would be that if they were ever in a position to help, that they would pay it forward."

• Linda Rice of Sleepy Hollow:

"Sharon Rogers is a pastor at my church and she experienced a double tragedy this year.

"In June, Sharon, her husband and their daughter were in an accident, which totaled their car and left Sharon with a debilitating concussion. A week later, Sharon's husband was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

"As her husband went through cancer treatment, Sharon continued dealing with the concussion so severe she was unable to work. Sharon lost her husband to the cancer in August.

"As Sharon grieves the loss of her husband, she is still unable to work full time because of the concussion.

"I would like to help her in any way I can and $100 from the Believe Project could be used toward medical bills and would hopefully boost her spirits at the end of a very difficult year."

