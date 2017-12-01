Why cops' high hopes for body cameras may be fading

hello

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran say his office has had a positive experience with body cameras, but he understands why operational costs have been a deterrent for other law enforcement agencies.

The Lake County sheriff's office is using about 400 body cameras, but their peers in DuPage County have decided not to deploy such cameras because of operational costs. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

After a series of high-profile officer-involved shootings that sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform, law enforcement and community activists embraced body-worn cameras as a possible solution to uncertainty over when deadly force is justified.

But less than two years after the state enacted rules governing their use, have those high hopes already faded?

DuPage County officials recently dropped plans to equip sheriff's deputies with body cameras. They say costs associated with operating the cameras, storing footage and making it available to attorneys and the public were too high.

The Minooka Police Department got rid of its body cameras for the same reason, just six months after deploying them.

"I was happy (with the body cameras)," Chief Justin Meyer told the Morris Herald-News. "It just became a bit burdensome for our administrative staff."

Similar discussions are taking place in police departments across the state, Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, tells us. Although he's not aware of other departments dropping them like Minooka, many are simply choosing not to use them.

He blames the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act, the state law that lays out the rules and regulations for officer-worn cameras. The measure includes several "burdensome" requirements, he said, such as storing all the footage recorded for at least 90 days and, when responding to a records request, redacting from a video the faces of bystanders to a police-citizen interaction.

DuPage County estimated it would cost $300,000 a year to store video footage from 100 cameras. On top of that, they say the state's attorney's office would need to hire another attorney and support staff member to catalog the data and respond to Freedom of Information requests.

"Police departments aren't trained to do this," Wojcicki said. "Police understand that (the public) has a desire and a right to see things, but sometimes these laws have unintended consequences."

- Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer, May 2017 Lakemoor Police Chief David Godlewski explains how body-worn cameras sync with those in police squad cars to produce multiple views in a single video. Godlewski said the cameras have benefited his department.

Perhaps no law enforcement leader in Illinois has more experience with body cameras than Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran. His department began using them in the county jail three years ago and equipped its sworn deputies with cameras last year.

In all, they're using about 400 body cameras. Between equipment and operational costs, Curran's office has spent nearly $1.2 million on cameras.

"It's not nothing, but ultimately we believe it's money well-spent from a number of perspectives," Curran said. That includes protecting his personnel from false accusations and providing evidence in cases of police misconduct.

On a smaller scale, police in Lakemoor deployed 10 body cameras this spring. Chief David Godlewski said their experience has been "very positive."

"Any time there is an issue, we have a firsthand account of what occurred, good or bad," he said.

Still, Curran understands why some are taking a pass. He, too, blames the costs of meeting state requirements.

"Chiefs of police want to be transparent, want to have cameras, but they look at the bottom line and say, 'We can't do that,'" he said. "I don't anticipate a big rush to get cameras anytime soon. Springfield should own that."

Cops hunt Thanksgiving thief

What kind of turkey steals a $2,500 digital race-timing clock from a charity run on Thanksgiving?

Batavia police report one was stolen, between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Nov. 23, on the 1100 block of Carriage Drive.

The Fox River Trail Runners club had dropped it off there as it prepared for The Fox and The Turkey race, which started later that morning. The 4-mile race collects food and money for the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. The clock was supposed to let runners know, midrace, how they were faring.

"It is extremely disappointing," club President Karen Willuweit said.

The Electro Numerics Model MM-01 clock, and its stand, was still in its case; the thief didn't know what he or she was stealing, Willuweit suspects.

If you know anything, Batavia police want to hear about it. Call (630) 454-2500.

Protect your packages

If you had success bargain hunting on Cyber Monday, chances are you'll find packages on your doorstep any day now.

Unless, that is, a criminal finds them first.

Mount Prospect police recently offered a few tips to help you avoid a Grinch stealing your Christmas (gifts):

• Sign up for delivery alerts from the shipper. If you aren't home during delivery, ask a neighbor to take the package back to their place until you get home.

• If possible, require a signature for all your deliveries. If nobody's there to sign for the package, it won't be left at your house.

• Be neighborly. If you see a package sitting on a neighbor's doorstep, reach out and ask if they would like you to hold it until they are home.

Carpentersville Village President John Skillman, left, presents a proclamation to officer Joseph Pilarski, for the work he did as crime prevention officer for six years. - courtesy of Michael Kilbourne

Reporter Lauren Rohr tells us Nov. 21 was a special day in Carpentersville: It was Officer Joseph Pilarski Day.

The village board honored Pilarski, who has been with the force since April 2004, for his work as the department's crime prevention officer. As such, he has worked on a crime-free housing initiative, DEA Drug Take Back events, child safety seat installations, the annual Kane County police memorial service, Neighborhood Watch, National Night Out, Special Olympics and more.

He's been the crime prevention officer since 2011 but is returning to patrol work. Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said it is a routine reassignment. Special duties such as this are rotated, he said. The new crime prevention officer is Abdiel Acevedo.

• Got a tip? Send an email to copsandcrime@dailyherald.com or call (847) 427-4483.