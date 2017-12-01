Images: Past winners of our holiday lights contest

hello

Need some inspiration for your holiday lights display? Check out these winning houses from years past.

The winner of this year's contest will receive a $100 Tony's Fresh Market gift card and seats in the Daily Herald skybox for the Feb. 15 Chicago Wolves hockey game at Allstate Arena. To enter, visit events.dailyherald.com/contests. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 8.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Katie and Shaun Albeck and their children, from left Drake, Kailee and Colton, outside their home at 791 S. Sienna Dr. in Round Lake. The Albeck family won the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Dante Fiandaca, the 2015 contest winner, had about 19,000 lights on his home at 6 Grayhawk Court in Algonquin. He's shown here with his wife, Sherry, daughter, Jackie, who designed the light layout, and sons Johnny and Dante Jr.

Daily Herald file photo Neil "Butch" Berkowitz of 8 Deer Creek Court in Lake in the Hills was voted the 2014 contest winner.

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHeather Schluckbier of 503 Dartmouth Lane in Schaumburg was the overall winner of the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest in 2013.

Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Jeffery Lawnicki decorated his family home at 15N800 Pheasant Fields Lane in Hampshire and won the Daily Herald's 2012 holiday lights contest.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Elgin's Michael Arnold won the 2011 holiday lights contest for his decorations at 106 Monroe St.

Daily Herald file photo Bill and Jennifer Kyprianidis, shown with children William and Nia, won the 2010 holiday lights contest for their display at 1495 Morgan Drive in Elk Grove Village.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Nicholas Miele won the 2009 contest for his work decorating the outside of his family's home at 1199 Meadow Drive in Batavia.