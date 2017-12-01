Breaking News Bar
 
Holiday season arrives with a bang in Mundelein

  • Mundelein's tree-lighting event Friday night included a fireworks show.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Santa pinches the cheek of 3-year-old Noah Miller of Mundelein during the annual Mundelein tree-lighting ceremony at Kracklauer Park.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kids sit around Santa during the reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" on Friday night at Kracklauer Park in Mundelein.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jr. Miss Mundelein Kyra Ryba, left, and Miss Mundelein Kylie Dinelli flip the switch to light Mundlein's Christmas tree on Friday night.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Santa's arrival Friday night excites kids in Mundelein

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Sisters Raizana and Danielle Juarez wait for Santa on Friday night in Mundelein.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Spectators enjoy a fireworks show Friday night during Mundelein's tree-lighting event.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
The Christmas season in Mundelein officially began Friday night with the village's annual tree-lighting ceremony.

People gathered around the gazebo in Kracklauer Park as they listened to holiday music by Jazz Spectrum and the Fremont Singers.

Santa arrived in a fire truck to a host of cheering kids and parents and sat on the steps of the gazebo surrounded by children as "A Visit from St. Nicholas" was read.

Mayor Steve Lentz counted down as Jr. Miss Mundelein Kyra Ryba and Miss Mundelein Kylie Dinelli flipped the switch to light the village Christmas tree. After a spectacular fireworks show, Santa and Mrs. Claus headed to Santa's Cottage outside village hall.

