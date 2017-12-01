Holiday season arrives with a bang in Mundelein

The Christmas season in Mundelein officially began Friday night with the village's annual tree-lighting ceremony.

People gathered around the gazebo in Kracklauer Park as they listened to holiday music by Jazz Spectrum and the Fremont Singers.

Santa arrived in a fire truck to a host of cheering kids and parents and sat on the steps of the gazebo surrounded by children as "A Visit from St. Nicholas" was read.

Mayor Steve Lentz counted down as Jr. Miss Mundelein Kyra Ryba and Miss Mundelein Kylie Dinelli flipped the switch to light the village Christmas tree. After a spectacular fireworks show, Santa and Mrs. Claus headed to Santa's Cottage outside village hall.