FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Charlie Rose attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. Some U.S. universities are reviewing whether to revoke honorary degrees given to prominent men accused of sexual misconduct. North Carolina State, Oswego State and Montclair State are reviewing honorary degrees given to Rose, who has been accused of harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Colleges review honors amid sexual misconduct allegations
Some U.S. universities are reviewing whether to revoke honorary degrees given to prominent men accused of sexual misconduct
In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, photograph, Charlie Craig and David Mullins are shown in their home in Denver. The Colorado couple is at the core of a legal case that goes before the U.S. Supreme Court for oral arguments on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in which Denver-area baker, Jack Phillips, cited his Christian faith in refusing to make a cake for the gay couple's wedding celebration in 2012. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake
FILE - In this March 17, 2003, file photo, an Israeli border policemen guards the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv as other Israelis line up for U.S. visas. U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is poised to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But they say he'll likely temper the blow to his supporters by declaring the holy city as Israel's capital. (AP Photo/Eitan Hess-Ashkenazi, File)
Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem the Israeli capital
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
