updated: 12/1/2017 9:15 PM

Five-car pileup in front of Fox Lake police station

Seven people were taken to hospitals Friday with minor injuries after a five-car pileup in front of the Fox Lake police station.

According to the Fox Lake Fire Department, the group of vehicles was headed south on Route 59 around 3 p.m.

Fire officials said the driver of a GMC Yukon was distracted by another crash on the side of the road when she plowed into a smaller two-door vehicle, which started a chain-reaction crash.

Seven out of 10 people were taken away by ambulance. Several of them were minors, whom the fire department is mandated to transport if their parents can't come to the scene.

The victims were driven to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Condell Medical Center and Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center.

Fox Lake received assistance from departments in Round Lake, Wauconda, Lake Villa and Spring Grove.

The road was shut down for approximately 40 minutes.

