Algonquin cellphone store robbed at gunpoint

hello

Algonquin police are looking for two men who robbed at gunpoint a GoWireless Verizon retail store Thursday night.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to the store at 1554 E. Algonquin Road, about five minutes after the men entered the business and pointed a handgun at a female employee who was alone in the store, Deputy Chief Ryan Markham said.

The men left on foot with cash, tablets and cellular phones. No one was injured in the robbery, he said.

One man is described as African-American, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black quilted jacket.

The other man is described as African-American, 20 to 25 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police are working on obtaining video from inside and outside the store, Markham said. "It's too soon to speculate" if the robbery might be related to any others in the area, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or who may have witnessed suspicious activity possibly related to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.