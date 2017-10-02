Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Roger Ebert's memorabilia heading to University of Illinois

  • Roger Ebert's archives from the Sun-Times are being donated to the University of Illinois.

The Chicago Sun-Times has agreed to donate its vast collection of movie press kits and related memorabilia to the archives of Roger Ebert at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign -- material believed to include more than six decades of movie press kits. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

