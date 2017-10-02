The Chicago Sun-Times has agreed to donate its vast collection of movie press kits and related memorabilia to the archives of Roger Ebert at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign -- material believed to include more than six decades of movie press kits. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 10/2/2017 7:24 AM
Feder: Roger Ebert's memorabilia heading to University of Illinois
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
- Business Ledger AM Newsletter
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.