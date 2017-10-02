Dawn Patrol: Arlington Heights hospital event honors babies lost

Arlington Heights hospital event honors babies lost

Dozens of families, some donning memorial T-shirts, walked around the Northwest Community Hospital campus in Arlington Heights yesterday to honor babies lost through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and newborn death. The 27th annual Walk to Remember aimed to provide families with a safe space to remember the babies they have lost and share stories with people who have been through similar tragedies, event organizers say. Full story.

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Wheaton

An autopsy is scheduled to take place today for a person killed in a crash over the weekend in Wheaton, authorities said. Wheaton police and firefighters were called about 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the scene of the crash near 25 Rice Lake Square and Butterfield Road, according to the DuPage County coroner's office. Full story.

Here are some tips on spotting fake news

There is so much garbage out there that you might be inclined to just go with whatever grabs your eye and accept it as truth -- or perhaps the germ of a greater truth -- or you might be inclined to simply trust nothing. We hope you don't take either path. Click here for help sorting the wheat from the chaff.

Libertyville High centennial celebration culminates this week

Libertyville High School's centennial celebration will culminate this week with activities that tie into homecoming. Alumni will have roles in the Friday, Oct. 6, varsity football game and the homecoming parade on Oct. 7. The campus will be open for tours Oct. 7, too. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 61 degrees this morning. Highs today near 80, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays this morning. Resurfacing work continues on Route 137 in Lake County between Casey and Peterson roads until Oct. 31. Full story.

The Chicago Cubs acknowledge their fans after the last regular-season baseball game Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Reds defeated the Cubs 3-1. - Associated Press

It was a slog at times, but the Chicago Cubs made it through the 2017 regular season, writes beat writer Bruce Miles. They finished yesterday with a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, giving them a record of 92-70. They'll have a chance to defend their world championship beginning Friday when they play Game 1 of the best-of-five National League division series at Washington. Read Miles' full take here.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws to first base after forcing the Indians' Francisco Lindor out at second base during the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss Sunday in Cleveland. The Sox finished fourth in the AL Central Division, 35 games behind Cleveland. - Associated Press

Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory, beating the Chicago White Sox 3-1 yesterday in their regular-season finale. Full story.