updated: 10/1/2017 4:04 PM

Morton Arboretum celebrates fall with scarecrow display

  Sophia Pankow, 9, and her mom, Lainie Novak, of Indian Head Park check out a scarecrow Sunday created by Boy Scout Troop 50994 from Elizabeth Ide Elementary School in Darien. It was posted along the Scarecrow Trail at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer

      Sophia Pankow, 9, and her mom, Lainie Novak, of Indian Head Park check out a scarecrow Sunday created by Boy Scout Troop 50994 from Elizabeth Ide Elementary School in Darien. It was posted along the Scarecrow Trail at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  The Jindra family of Westmont views a butterfly-themed scarecrow Sunday along the Scarecrow Trail at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer

      The Jindra family of Westmont views a butterfly-themed scarecrow Sunday along the Scarecrow Trail at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Colin Finn, 6, of Palatine takes a look at a scarecrow Sunday along the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. It's one of several on display created by area Scout troops.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer

      Colin Finn, 6, of Palatine takes a look at a scarecrow Sunday along the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. It's one of several on display created by area Scout troops.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Lisle's Morton Arboretum isn't going to be very crow-friendly this month.

It's that time of year when the outdoor museum works with area Scout troops to design and build dozens of scarecrows that are displayed along Meadow Lake near the Visitors Center.

The display is open from 7 a.m. to sunset every day through the end of the month. Visitors will have a chance to vote for their favorite scarecrow.

The display is part of the arboretum's Fall Color Festival, which on Sunday also featured a Fall Color 5K Run and Walk and will include a variety of other seasonal activities throughout October.

For a complete schedule of arboretum events, visit mortonarb.org.

