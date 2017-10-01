Morton Arboretum celebrates fall with scarecrow display

hello

Lisle's Morton Arboretum isn't going to be very crow-friendly this month.

It's that time of year when the outdoor museum works with area Scout troops to design and build dozens of scarecrows that are displayed along Meadow Lake near the Visitors Center.

The display is open from 7 a.m. to sunset every day through the end of the month. Visitors will have a chance to vote for their favorite scarecrow.

The display is part of the arboretum's Fall Color Festival, which on Sunday also featured a Fall Color 5K Run and Walk and will include a variety of other seasonal activities throughout October.

For a complete schedule of arboretum events, visit mortonarb.org.