Meet Vernon Hills police at Coffee with a Cop

hello

Vernon Hills police will be on hand for "Coffee with a Cop" from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at McDonald's, 700 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Visitors are invited to take a coffee break and get to know Vernon Hills police officers. The program is part of a national effort to encourage police officers and community members to build relationships and discuss important issues.

Complimentary McCafe coffee and refreshments will be provided. Visit www.vernonhills.org/ for more information.