Images: Don't blow your chance at seeing The Week in Pictures

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

While covering the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest Dustin Johnson sent his drive into the long grass on the 4th hole. I wanted to get a low angle to show the crowd behind him so I laid down in the grass with a wide angle lens. I like the way the grass is coming off his club and the fans are looking on. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.