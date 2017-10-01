Images: Don't blow your chance at seeing The Week in Pictures

posted: 10/1/2017 9:00 PM
The Week in Pictures
Luke McCarthy, 6, of Elmhurst blows his own giant bubble as Gordy Tobutt of Fox River Grove, also called The Bubbler, entertained the crowd at the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrons from all over the Chicagoland area flock to the artist booths at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A Batavia High School cheerleader uses a megaphone to rouse the student section at a recent football game. I exposed for the darkness of the tube. That is why the background is bright and overexposed. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
August Conte portrays Gilbert B. Snow, who invented the self-oiling windmill for the Elgin Wind Power and Pump Company, during the annual Elgin Cemetery Walk at Bluff City Cemetery.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Alyssa Kano, 15, of Barrington gets hands on with Bella the goat as she milks her at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Thorpe Sine, of Tulsa, Oklahoma dances as part of the Grand Entry during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Nate Rosado, 6 of Oak Park gets up close look at a horse named Apache during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement on September 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Guadalupe Jimenez helps her daughter Jantzu, 4, of Wauconda through the high wall part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot Autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Euphemia Derian traveled all the way from Toronto, Canada Saturday to get a glimpse of the giant magnet that was recently installed at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia. The Community Open House offers a rare opportunity to see the science of the laboratory up close and to tour areas not normally open to the public.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hilton, a member of the final graduating class of 1984, plays the school song on saxophone during the Arlington High School all-class homecoming, held at the former school building, which is now Christian Liberty Academy, in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Eleanor Jankowski, 7, of Barrington displays her Rembrandt skills at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Sarah Dolder, 1, holds a small pumpkin with help from her dad Brian Dolder, of Huntley Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were playing a bowling game in the kids activity area.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aaliyah Siggers, 5, of Berwyn plays in the bubbles produced by Gordy Tobutt of Fox River Grove, also called The Bubbler at the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Ryan Anderson fishes on Diamond Lake in Mundelein on Monday. Area residents are taking advantage of the record setting heat before the cold days of fall and winter set in.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ford Mustangs are lined up near a pond Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were part of a car show that featured about 100 classic, customized and new cars and trucks.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
While covering the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest Dustin Johnson sent his drive into the long grass on the 4th hole. I wanted to get a low angle to show the crowd behind him so I laid down in the grass with a wide angle lens. I like the way the grass is coming off his club and the fans are looking on. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Shane McMillion, 6, of Trevor, Wisconsin climbed on top of the water fountain to keep cool as his mom sold goods at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Third grader Thomas Schoo, left, and 4th grader Spencer Thomas experiment with Google's newest product, augmented reality as Fremont Intermediate School students in Mundelein were among the first to beta test the software Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Woodland Elementary West staff Laura Tieman, front, and Kristy Blasius participate in a human wheelbarrow race during the ROAR Relays sponsored by the Woodland PTA at Woodland Middle School in Gunree Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stanton Middle School students Maddie Watts, sixth grade, and Marisa Rosario, seventh grade, help clean up debris Friday at the Fox Lake Community Garden. Students from Stanton and Lotus schools were participating in the third District 114 Day of Service event.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Maxine Layton, of Gilberts talks with Sgt. Eric Echevarria as she casts in to a pond at Hawthorne Hills Nature Center in Elgin Thursday during a "fishing with seniors" event by the Elgin Police Department. About a half dozen seniors and a dozen officers spent a couple of hours fishing and talking.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
