Jerseys seen in the seats: A Cubs writer's favorite pastime

It started as a whim.

During my daily rounds at Wrigley Field covering the Cubs, I see all manner of jerseys being worn by fans. Of course the most popular these days have RIZZO 44 or BRYANT 17 or SCHWARBER 12 on the back.

And players from the past are always well-represented, including Derrek Lee, Sammy Sosa, Ryne Sandberg and Carlos Zambrano.

But every now and then I see something obscure, such as a CEDENO 5, as in former infielder Ronny Cedeno, who once was thrown out going from first base to second on a walk (he overslid the bag and was tagged out.)

So a year or so ago, I started taking photos of the odd jersey and posting them on Twitter and Facebook. It seemed to be a hit, with fans tweeting others back at me. One guy sent me a FOX 5, as in former catcher Jake Fox.

This year alone, I've seen fans wearing SOTO 18, NORTON 50 and GONZALEZ 8.

The oddest, a BIITTNER 26.

The wearer? Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner himself. Turns out Larry was a guest of the Cubs that day.

Here is a selection of some of the more recent posts I made on Facebook, edited for space.