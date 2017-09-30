Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/30/2017 5:42 PM

Heat is on at South Elgin fish boil

  • As steam rises, David Anthonsen scoops Icelandic cod with potatoes and onions from boiling pots over an open fire pit at the 17th Fish Boil at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • More than 90 people registered for a meal of Icelandic cod, boiled in onions and potatoes, and vegetables and dill sauce, the 17th Fish Boil at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Cleveland, President of Scandinavian Park, Inc., scoops out Icelandic cod from boiling pots over an open fire at the 17th Fish Boil at Vasa Park in South Elgin Saturday.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Staff Report

Cod is the most plentiful fish in the North Atlantic. It is considered a staple of Iceland and all Scandinavian countries.

This weekend, the heavy white fish found its way to Vasa Park's Fall Fish Boil in South Elgin.

Large pots of cod, mixed with copious amounts of onion and red potatoes. were boiled over an open fire by members of Scandinavian Park, Inc., and served with vegetables and a homemade dill sauce and bread. At least 90 people preregistered for the outdoor meal Saturday, said Tom Cleveland, president of Scandinavian Park Inc.

"It's a fun group," he said as others teased him about not being 100 percent Scandinavian. "It doesn't matter. It's a good meal."

There was plenty of Scandinavian beer and music to add to the atmosphere.

