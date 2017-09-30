Heat is on at South Elgin fish boil

Cod is the most plentiful fish in the North Atlantic. It is considered a staple of Iceland and all Scandinavian countries.

This weekend, the heavy white fish found its way to Vasa Park's Fall Fish Boil in South Elgin.

Large pots of cod, mixed with copious amounts of onion and red potatoes. were boiled over an open fire by members of Scandinavian Park, Inc., and served with vegetables and a homemade dill sauce and bread. At least 90 people preregistered for the outdoor meal Saturday, said Tom Cleveland, president of Scandinavian Park Inc.

"It's a fun group," he said as others teased him about not being 100 percent Scandinavian. "It doesn't matter. It's a good meal."

There was plenty of Scandinavian beer and music to add to the atmosphere.