ROAR Run draws crowd with old-school relay races

hello

Friday was the sixth annual ROAR Run at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee. ROAR stands for Respectful, Ownership, Accepting and Ready.

The event was open to all Woodland school students and parents and featured a 1-mile run/walk, a 5K run/walk and staff relays, which, new this year, featured old-school events, including a three-legged race, a human wheelbarrow race, a potato sack race and a sponge bucket race.

"It's the largest turnout the ROAR run has seen for a while," said co-chairwoman Bernadette Marty. "We are very happy and excited that people have come out to support the school and the PTA."

Awards were given out by age group to the winners of the races. All of the money raised went to the PTA, which will use it to help the students through different programs.