Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/29/2017 7:28 PM

ROAR Run draws crowd with old-school relay races

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kids dart off the starting line in a one-mile race Friday during the ROAR Run sponsored by the Woodland PTA at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee.

      Kids dart off the starting line in a one-mile race Friday during the ROAR Run sponsored by the Woodland PTA at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Woodland Elementary West math specialist Laura Tieman, front, and Assistant Principal Kristi Blasius participate in a human wheelbarrow race Friday during the ROAR Run sponsored by the Woodland PTA at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee.

      Woodland Elementary West math specialist Laura Tieman, front, and Assistant Principal Kristi Blasius participate in a human wheelbarrow race Friday during the ROAR Run sponsored by the Woodland PTA at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Friday was the sixth annual ROAR Run at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee. ROAR stands for Respectful, Ownership, Accepting and Ready.

The event was open to all Woodland school students and parents and featured a 1-mile run/walk, a 5K run/walk and staff relays, which, new this year, featured old-school events, including a three-legged race, a human wheelbarrow race, a potato sack race and a sponge bucket race.

"It's the largest turnout the ROAR run has seen for a while," said co-chairwoman Bernadette Marty. "We are very happy and excited that people have come out to support the school and the PTA."

Awards were given out by age group to the winners of the races. All of the money raised went to the PTA, which will use it to help the students through different programs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account