Police release sketch of Gurnee sex assault suspect

Gurnee Police have released this composite sketch of the man suspected of a sexual assault reported Sunday on a wooded walking path in the village. Courtesy of Gurnee Police Department

Gurnee police have released a composite sketch of the man suspected in a sexual assault reported Sunday in the village.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Smith said the victim spent four hours Wednesday night speaking with a detective and the sketch artist, who is a detective at the Waukegan Police Department, to create the composite.

The assault occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday on a wooded walking path south of the intersection of Washington Street and Route 21.

The attacker is described as a man with a tan complexion and a medium to heavy build, according to police. The man is believed to have dark, short hair shaved on the sides and a goatee, officials said, and he smelled like smoke at the time of the assault. The news release issued with the composite sketch said the man was "sweaty" at the time of the offense.

The man was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt made of lightweight material and dark-colored pants, possibly sweatpants. The sweatshirt had a contrasting color logo on the left side of the chest, police said.

Anyone with information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599- 7000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. Information could lead to a cash reward.