Police: 22 people indicted on drug, gun charges

Twenty-two suburbanites face multiple felony charges related to drug and gun offenses resulting from a 10-month investigation, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Aurora Police Department's Special Operation Group and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A total of 52 felony counts were filed against the 22 people indicted. All but one of the charges are related to the unlawful sale of guns or unlawful delivery of narcotics, authorities said.

"Operation Broken Heart" began in November 2016 focusing on an Aurora street gang and its associates, and was broadened to include others. The investigation involved several hundred hours and multiple gun and drug purchases, Aurora police said.

Authorities seized seven guns, firearm ammunition and about 234 grams of cocaine in rock and powder form, police said.

A Kane County grand jury indicted 22 people on Sept. 12 after which arrest warrants were issued. A majority of those indicted are in custody after a sweep Thursday by local and federal law enforcement officials. Five defendants remain at large and are wanted on warrants, authorities said.

Officers seized 7 pounds of marijuana and additional firearm ammunition while serving arrest warrants.

Defendants in custody and related charges are as follows:

•Dimas Avila, 23, 500 block of Fenton Street, Aurora -- two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $200,000. Hearing is set for Oct. 12, Courtroom 305, Kane County Judicial Center.

•Jose Campos, 22, 600 block of Palace Street, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $250,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 313.

•Terrone Fultz, 26, 1100 block of Kane Street, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $200,000. Hearing is Oct. 5, Courtroom 217.

•Gerardo Guzman, Jr., 21, 200 block of Schiller Street, Aurora -- unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of cannabis; unlawful distribution of a look-alike substance; and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card. Bail $50,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 311. Bail amount does not reflect the cannabis and ammunition charges.

•Richard Hayden, 23, 1300 block of North Glen Circle, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $150,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 319.

•DeeJay M. Hill, 18, 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery -- two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $100,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 217.

•Jawon Jackson, 29, 800 block of South Street, Plano -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $200,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 311.

•Daquavious K. Lee, 19, 1900 block of Heather Drive, Aurora -- two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $150,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 217.

•Alexander D. Lopez, 20, 500 block of Parker Avenue, Aurora -- unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $150,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 319.

•Shawn Love, 36, 1400 block of Exposition Avenue, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $350,000. Hearing is Oct. 12, Courtroom 305.

•William Pryor, 28, 2400 block of Courtyard Circle, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $200,000. Hearing Oct. 12, Courtroom 305.

•Dominga Rodriguez, 47, 500 block of Fenton Street, Aurora. Charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, Class X felony, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Class 1 felony. Bail $100,000. Next appearance: Oct. 12, 2017, Courtroom 305.

•Daylon Terry, 26, 1100 block of Church Road, Aurora -- two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church; and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $200,000. Hearing is Oct. 13, Courtroom 319.

•Dion White, 25, 300 block of West Park Avenue, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $150,000. Hearing is Oct. 12, Courtroom 305.

•David Barbosa, Jr., 32, 1300 block of North Glen Circle, Aurora -- two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $250,000. Hearing is pending.

•Mikel L. Ewing, 21, 1-99 block of North Cannonball Trail, Bristol -- unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $250,000. Hearing is pending.

Charged and issued a summons:

•Jamar R. Hare, 24, 1600 block of North Marywood Avenue, Aurora -- theft. Bail $30,000. Hearing is Oct. 19, Courtroom 319.

Wanted on a warrant:

•Arturo Chavez, Jr., 25, 1200 block of Fenton Street, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $250,000.

•Lamar Lathen, 38, 800 block of Columbia Street, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in a public housing residential property; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $250,000.

•Luis S. Lopez, 24, 900 block of West New York Street, Aurora -- two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $100,000.

•Eric Ross, 21, 1700 block of Felten Road, Aurora -- unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Bail $150,000.

•Jovon T. Young, 24, 300 block of West Downer Place, Aurora -- defacing identification marks of a firearm; unlawful possession of a defaced firearm; and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Bail $100,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chavez, Lathen, Lopez, Ross or Young should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5600 or 911. For anonymous tips, call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.