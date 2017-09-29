Palatine High School briefly evacuated for airborn irritant

hello

Palatine High School was temporarily evacuated Friday morning while firefighters ensured the air quality was safe after an airborn irritant in a single classroom caused reports of students experiencing discomfort.

In an email to parents, Principal Gary Steiger said those initial reports were received at about 10:15 a.m.

That classroom was immediately evacuated and closed, while the entire school went into a "soft" lockdown to minimize hallway traffic nearby. The Palatine Fire Department was immediately notified. Out of an abundance of caution, staff members escorted students out of the building and to the stadium, Steiger said.

After multiple air quality tests, fire officials determined it was safe to return to the building at approximately 10:45 a.m..