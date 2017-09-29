Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/29/2017 7:00 AM

Lake Villa man killed in McHenry car crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A Lake Villa man was killed following a single car crash in McHenry Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officials were called to the 5400 block of Flanders Road at 10:19 a.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a tree, officials from the McHenry County Coroner office said.

The driver of the vehicle, Gerald Goodwin, 61, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Centegra Medical Center in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the man slumped over his steering wheel prior to the crash, coroner officials said.

While trying to assist him, officials said the car began rolling forward then accelerated at a high rate of speed, crashing into a tree down the road.

An autopsy performed Thursday revealed Goodwin died from blunt force injuries to the head and chest, coroner officials said. The death investigation continues and will include a detailed review of the victim's medical history, accident reconstruction, witness statements, and toxicology testing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account