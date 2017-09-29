Lake Villa man killed in McHenry car crash

hello

A Lake Villa man was killed following a single car crash in McHenry Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officials were called to the 5400 block of Flanders Road at 10:19 a.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a tree, officials from the McHenry County Coroner office said.

The driver of the vehicle, Gerald Goodwin, 61, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Centegra Medical Center in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the man slumped over his steering wheel prior to the crash, coroner officials said.

While trying to assist him, officials said the car began rolling forward then accelerated at a high rate of speed, crashing into a tree down the road.

An autopsy performed Thursday revealed Goodwin died from blunt force injuries to the head and chest, coroner officials said. The death investigation continues and will include a detailed review of the victim's medical history, accident reconstruction, witness statements, and toxicology testing.