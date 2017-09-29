Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin cops, seniors get together to fish and chat

  • Maxine Layton of Gilberts casts into a pond at Hawthorne Hills Nature Center in Elgin during a "fishing with seniors" event sponsored by the Elgin Police Department. Sgt. Eric Echevarria looks on.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
As part of their ongoing community outreach, members of the Elgin Police Department spent a couple of hours out fishing with seniors at Hawthorne Hills Nature Center in Elgin.

"We started this fishing program last year with kids," said officer Kevin Snow.

The nature center provided the poles and Snow bought a few bucks worth of worms. "Now that the kids are back in school it's the seniors turn to have fun," he said.

About a half dozen seniors turned out Thursday to spend time fishing while about the same number of officers joined them, offering help when necessary and making themselves available to talk about any concerns the seniors have in their community.

Snow said they hope to do it again after word spreads about the event.

Maxine Layton of Gilberts said she'll be there.

"It's been a beautiful day," she said, "I'd definitely come back."

