Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 9/29/2017 7:06 PM

Elburn man accused of soliciting a minor now facing sex abuse charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Richard L. Herra was arrested Friday on charges he sexually abused a minor.

    Richard L. Herra was arrested Friday on charges he sexually abused a minor.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An Elburn man and Naperville firefighter who was charged solicitation of a minor earlier this week now is accused of sexually abusing another victim.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of the 400 block of Reader Street, was arrested Friday morning after being charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony that carries a top prison term of seven years and lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted, according to Kane County court record and the sheriff's office.

Herra's his bail has been set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

Friday's bail was a contrast to the personal recognizance bond -- to which prosecutors objected -- issued earlier this week after Herra was arrested Monday on the felony charge he solicited a sex act from a minor.

Messages left with the Naperville Fire Department seeking information regarding Herra's employment status were not returned Friday.

In the most recent case, Herra is accused of sexually abusing a minor on July 26.

In the case from earlier this week, Herra is accused of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet. The most severe charge from that case carries a top prison term of five years.

He is next due in court on Oct. 12. If Herra posts bond, he is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18 and is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any family member who is a minor, according to court records.

Authorities said the case is under investigation and anyone with additional information should call Kane County Sheriff's Office investigators at (630) 444-1103.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account