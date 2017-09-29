Elburn man accused of soliciting a minor now facing sex abuse charges

hello

An Elburn man and Naperville firefighter who was charged solicitation of a minor earlier this week now is accused of sexually abusing another victim.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of the 400 block of Reader Street, was arrested Friday morning after being charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony that carries a top prison term of seven years and lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted, according to Kane County court record and the sheriff's office.

Herra's his bail has been set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

Friday's bail was a contrast to the personal recognizance bond -- to which prosecutors objected -- issued earlier this week after Herra was arrested Monday on the felony charge he solicited a sex act from a minor.

Messages left with the Naperville Fire Department seeking information regarding Herra's employment status were not returned Friday.

In the most recent case, Herra is accused of sexually abusing a minor on July 26.

In the case from earlier this week, Herra is accused of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet. The most severe charge from that case carries a top prison term of five years.

He is next due in court on Oct. 12. If Herra posts bond, he is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18 and is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any family member who is a minor, according to court records.

Authorities said the case is under investigation and anyone with additional information should call Kane County Sheriff's Office investigators at (630) 444-1103.