Crime
updated: 9/29/2017 6:08 PM

Aurora man's lawyer pushes for leniency in terror case

  • Abdella Ahmad Tounisi

Chicago Sun-Times
An Aurora man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-affiliated fighters in Syria should be given leniency, in part, because he tried to dissuade another terror suspect from setting off a bomb near a Chicago nightclub, his attorney has argued.

Lawyer Molly Armour also argues Abdella Ahmad Tounisi was "impulsive and immature" when he was arrested at O'Hare International Airport while trying to board a Turkey-bound aircraft in 2013, according to a sentencing memorandum filed this week in federal court.

Tounisi, who has been locked up since his arrest, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to one count of providing material support to a terrorist group.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

