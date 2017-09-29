Another Republican to seek Yingling's state House seat

hello

A third Republican candidate has announced plans to run for the state House 62nd District seat now held by Grayslake Democrat Sam Yingling.

Grayslake resident Ken Idstein said he wants to lower taxes, reform government, and protect communities in the district "from the Chicago political class."

"I'm running for my neighbors," Idstein said in a news release. "I'm doing this because Springfield has failed us and it's time someone stood up to the career, rich politicians bankrupting our state."

Idstein unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Grayslake village board in the 1989. He serves on the village's plan commission and works as a senior loan officer.

Idstein joins Denise Rotheimer of Ingleside and Bob Bednar of Grayslake as Republican candidates for the seat.

Rotheimer has campaigned for state laws that strengthen victims' rights. She's also run for elected office a few times -- including as a Democrat and independent -- and lost.

Bednar is a former Lake Bluff Park District trustee who has unsuccessfully run for Lake County Recorder of Deeds and for the 51st District state House seat when he lived in Mundelein.

The 62nd District includes all or parts of Grayslake, Hainesville, the Round Lake communities, Lake Villa, Gurnee, Wauconda, Wildwood and Gages Lake.

The primary election is in March 2018.

Yingling, a state legislator since 2013, plans to seek re-election.