Third man sought in Kane, Kendall county cocaine-heroin ring

Gabriel Aguilar-Velez faces a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Israel Tavizon is being held on $2 million bail as authorities search for a third suspect in an alleged drug conspiracy.

A third person is being sought in what authorities describe as a criminal conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Kane and Kendall counties.

Two men were arrested this summer, and a Kane County grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month for a 29-year-old Mexican man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oscar Alejandro Lopez-Rodriguez, of Jalisco, Mexico, on 11 felony charges of unlawful calculated criminal conspiracy to distribute more than 900 grams of heroin and cocaine in Kane and Kendall counties in late June 2017, according to court records.

Authorities have not revealed the quantity of drugs in the conspiracy or if there were any seizures of drugs in search warrants.

The charges of 900 grams of drugs, or nearly 2 pounds, reflect the legal threshold for more severe penalties to kick in, not necessarily the amount of drugs seized or confiscated.

Earlier this year, authorities charged two men from Montgomery on the same charges as Lopez-Rodriguez.

Gabriel Aguilar-Velez, 29, is being held at the Kane County jail on $2 million bail, meaning he must post $200,000 to be released while the charges are pending. His defense attorney, Domingo Vargas, could not be reached for comment.

Israel Tavizon, 34, also is being held at the Kane County jail on $2 million bail. Tavizon's defense attorney, Glenn Sowa, declined to comment.

Prosecutors have filed motions indicating they don't believe either defendant is a U.S. citizen; they are required to prove any bond money they post comes from legitimate sources, according to court records.

Both men are due in court on Friday and face a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted.