Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $1.5M from Barrington business

Terry Norris, 49, of Volo, is accused of embezzling at least $1.5 million from her Barrington employer over her 10 years on the job, authorities said.

Terry L. Norris, 49, of Volo, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the theft from a business in the 200 block of East Station Street, according to Barrington police. She was a bookkeeper at the business from 2006 to 2016, police said.

During her employment, police allege, Norris wrote about 1,300 checks and embezzled at least $1.5 million from the company.

Norris is charged with one count of theft exceeding $1 million, one count of theft by deception exceeding $1 million, two counts of financial institution fraud exceeding $1 million and one count of identity theft exceeding $1 million. All of the charges are Class X felonies, normally punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Her bail was set at $200,000 after she was arrested Wednesday. She was not listed in the Cook County jail Thursday.