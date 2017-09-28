Pet supply store donating self wash proceeds to hurricane recovery

Lisa Senafe, founder and president of Bentley's Pet Stuff, with the chain's namesake Bentley. Courtesy of Bentey's Pet Stuff

For the remainder of 2017, the Bentley's Pet Stuff store at 1249 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg will be donating all proceeds from its pet self wash facility to recovery efforts for those affected by the recent hurricanes in the U.S.

The co-owners of the Chicago area's 19 Bentley's Pet Stuff locations -- Lisa and Giovanni Senafe -- will be at the Schaumburg store at 10 a.m. Saturday to help kick off the effort.

That particular store is run by an original customer of the chain and is further distinguished by its self wash facility.

For more information, visit petstuff.com.