Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/28/2017 10:21 AM

Pet supply store donating self wash proceeds to hurricane recovery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lisa Senafe, founder and president of Bentley's Pet Stuff, with the chain's namesake Bentley.

    Lisa Senafe, founder and president of Bentley's Pet Stuff, with the chain's namesake Bentley.
    Courtesy of Bentey's Pet Stuff

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

For the remainder of 2017, the Bentley's Pet Stuff store at 1249 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg will be donating all proceeds from its pet self wash facility to recovery efforts for those affected by the recent hurricanes in the U.S.

The co-owners of the Chicago area's 19 Bentley's Pet Stuff locations -- Lisa and Giovanni Senafe -- will be at the Schaumburg store at 10 a.m. Saturday to help kick off the effort.

That particular store is run by an original customer of the chain and is further distinguished by its self wash facility.

For more information, visit petstuff.com.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account