Naperville cops hunting flat-screen TV thief

hello

Naperville police are trying to identify this man, who is suspected of at least 30 thefts at Walmarts in Illinois and Indiana. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

Naperville police are asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing two flat-screen TVs earlier this month from a Walmart at 2552 W. 75th St.

Police say the man stole both a 55-inch and a 65-inch TV from the store around 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 9. They say the same man is suspected in two prior thefts at the same store where he took other TVs and Hewitt Packard computers.

Authorities believe the man has committed the same types of thefts at least 30 times over the past 18 months at Walmarts in Illinois and Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or to use its website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.