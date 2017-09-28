Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/28/2017 2:52 PM

Naperville cops hunting flat-screen TV thief

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Naperville police are trying to identify this man, who is suspected of at least 30 thefts at Walmarts in Illinois and Indiana.

    Naperville police are trying to identify this man, who is suspected of at least 30 thefts at Walmarts in Illinois and Indiana.
    Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

 
Daily Herald report

Naperville police are asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing two flat-screen TVs earlier this month from a Walmart at 2552 W. 75th St.

Police say the man stole both a 55-inch and a 65-inch TV from the store around 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 9. They say the same man is suspected in two prior thefts at the same store where he took other TVs and Hewitt Packard computers.

Authorities believe the man has committed the same types of thefts at least 30 times over the past 18 months at Walmarts in Illinois and Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or to use its website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account