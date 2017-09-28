Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 9/28/2017 11:46 AM

Man facing sex abuse charges dies of heart attack at Kane jail

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Thomas W. Roberts collapsed and died Thursday at the Kane County jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse and assault charges.

    Thomas W. Roberts collapsed and died Thursday at the Kane County jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse and assault charges.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 53-year-old Tennessee man who was awaiting trial on sexual assault charges collapsed and died Thursday at the Kane County jail from a suspected heart attack, officials said.

Thomas W. Roberts, of Clarksville and formerly Rockford, collapsed at about 7:40 p.m. while he was in a day room with other inmates. Resuscitation efforts by guard and medical personnel were unsuccessful, according to the Kane County sheriff's department. He was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m. at the jail.

Roberts recently had been in the medical unit after he complained of chest pain. "Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a medical-related event," said a release from the sheriff's office.

Kane Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Roberts was being held at the jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest on 23 felony sexual abuse and sexual assault charges from June 2015 in Carpentersville, according to court records.

The most severe charge against Roberts, criminal sexual assault of a victim less than 18, carried a top prison term of 15 years and registration as a sex offender. He was next due in court on Friday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account