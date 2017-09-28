Man facing sex abuse charges dies of heart attack at Kane jail

Thomas W. Roberts collapsed and died Thursday at the Kane County jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse and assault charges.

A 53-year-old Tennessee man who was awaiting trial on sexual assault charges collapsed and died Thursday at the Kane County jail from a suspected heart attack, officials said.

Thomas W. Roberts, of Clarksville and formerly Rockford, collapsed at about 7:40 p.m. while he was in a day room with other inmates. Resuscitation efforts by guard and medical personnel were unsuccessful, according to the Kane County sheriff's department. He was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m. at the jail.

Roberts recently had been in the medical unit after he complained of chest pain. "Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a medical-related event," said a release from the sheriff's office.

Kane Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Roberts was being held at the jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest on 23 felony sexual abuse and sexual assault charges from June 2015 in Carpentersville, according to court records.

The most severe charge against Roberts, criminal sexual assault of a victim less than 18, carried a top prison term of 15 years and registration as a sex offender. He was next due in court on Friday.