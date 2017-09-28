Breaking News Bar
 
9/28/2017

Hundreds attend Wheeling's Taste of the Town

  • Annie Budja, general manager at Benihana, serves Pam Szady of Prospect Heights during Wheeling's Taste of the Town, held at The Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Teresa Ruiz, executive sous chef at Westin Hotels and Resort, cuts media niche sliders during Wheeling's Taste of the Town, held at The Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Sous chef Alvaro Villarreal plates sliders during Wheeling's Taste of the Town, held at The Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Restaurants offer a variety of dishes and drinks during Wheeling's Taste of the Town, held at The Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hundreds of people attended the 17th year of Wheeling's Taste of the Town Thursday evening, sampling food and drink from 20 of the area's most popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, many located on Wheeling's famed "Restaurant Row," at The Westin Chicago North Shore.

The organizers of this year's event were the village of Wheeling and the Wheeling/Prospect Heights Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Scott Berman, owner of Superdawg Drive-In, was chairman.

"The show of support from our sponsors and partners, including Chicago's North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been tremendous," Neena Pottoore, executive director of the chamber, said before the event.

The event also included DJ entertainment, raffle prizes, interactive games and a silent auction, with the latter event benefiting literacy programs at the Indian Trails Public Library District.

