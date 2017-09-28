Hundreds attend Wheeling's Taste of the Town

hello

Hundreds of people attended the 17th year of Wheeling's Taste of the Town Thursday evening, sampling food and drink from 20 of the area's most popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, many located on Wheeling's famed "Restaurant Row," at The Westin Chicago North Shore.

The organizers of this year's event were the village of Wheeling and the Wheeling/Prospect Heights Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Scott Berman, owner of Superdawg Drive-In, was chairman.

"The show of support from our sponsors and partners, including Chicago's North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been tremendous," Neena Pottoore, executive director of the chamber, said before the event.

The event also included DJ entertainment, raffle prizes, interactive games and a silent auction, with the latter event benefiting literacy programs at the Indian Trails Public Library District.