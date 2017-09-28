Barrington man remains critically injured after Metra train hits car

Authorities continue to investigate why a 78-year-old Barrington man stopped his vehicle on train tracks about 100 feet from the roadway moments before it was struck by a Metra train in Lake Barrington Wednesday night.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said the 2009 Cadillac CTS received extensive damage after it was struck about 7:25 p.m. southeast of Kelsey Road, in an area that was not an authorized crossing.

He said the name of the victim remains withheld at this time.

The driver was either getting out or had just exited the car when it was hit by the train, Covelli said. It's unclear if the man was hit by the car after it was struck by the train, he added.

The man was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. where he remained in critical condition Thursday, Covelli said.

Investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit are working with Metra officials to determine if video of the crash is available, Covelli said.