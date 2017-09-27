Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/27/2017 7:00 AM

Report: Family attacked at Great America, 9 people arrested

Gurnee police have arrested and charged nine people after attacking a family Saturday at Six Flags Great America, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Gregory Battle, 18, remains held on $20,000 bail after being charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, mob action and aggravated battery in a public place, the Tribune is reporting.

In addition, eight teens ranging in age from 15 to 17 were named in juvenile petitions and face mob action charges.

Eight of the teens are from Waukegan and one is from Beach Park.

Police said a 51-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Tribune reports.

