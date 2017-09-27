Police: 2 charged with robbery after running over man trying to buy marijuana from them

Two Bartlett residents have been charged with felony robbery by Streamwood police after a man was run over while attempting to buy marijuana from them, police said.

Kiley Johnson, 20, and Christopher L. Crane, 20, both of the 300 block of South Prospect Avenue, Bartlett, were arrested Sept. 7 after an incident Aug. 29 on the 200 block of Wisteria Drive. Johnson also was charged with felony battery in a public place and felony failure to report an accident with injury.

Both are being held in Cook County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to the jail website. They are scheduled to appear in court Friday in Rolling Meadows.

The police report said a man called Crane and told him he wanted to purchase marijuana. He told officers he had bought marijuana on an earlier date from Crane and had kept his phone number. He told officers Johnson drove her SUV to the home on Wisteria, and Crane was in the front passenger's-side seat. The victim handed $150 to Crane but instead of giving him the marijuana, Crane told Johnson to floor the gas pedal.

The victim grabbed the door frame and Johnson swerved, trying to dislodge him, the victim told police. Crane punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the street, where the rear passenger-side tire rolled over his midsection, according to the police report. The SUV did not stop.

The victim was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Investigators tracked down the offenders through tips and electronic searches, and Crane and Johnson were arrested in a restaurant lot on the 900 block of West Lake Street in Addison, the report said.