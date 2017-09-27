Breaking News Bar
 
Phony Uber driver picked up women, then raped them, prosecutors say

Cook County prosecutors filed charges in three more cases against a Glenview man who they say posed as an Uber driver, picked up women waiting outside bars, drove them to secluded streets and raped them.

Musaab Afandi, 33, was arrested in March by Skokie Police, who said two women had reported that Afandi attacked them after he picked them up outside North Side bars.

On Wednesday, Afandi appeared at a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after DNA testing linked him to three other similar sexual assaults that date as far as back as a year before his arrest in the spring.

Judge David Navarro ordered Afandi held without bond on the latest charges of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping. He was already jailed without bond for the Skokie cases.

