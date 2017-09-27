Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Burglars stole a wallet and cash between 9 a.m. and noon Sept. 20 out of an unlocked 2007 Dodge Charger at Rolling Green Country Club, 2525 E. Rand Road. Someone tried to use credit cards in the wallet.

• Thieves stole a wallet between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Sept. 24 after the owner left it in a restroom at Party City, 111 W. Rand Road. Contents included passport, driver's license, cash and credit cards.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 after the owner left it in a restroom at XSport Fitness, 960 W. Dundee Road. Value was estimated at $650.

• Burglars broke into a home between 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and 1:31 p.m. Sept. 23 on the 1100 block of South Ridge.

Bartlett

• Shawn R. Williams, 26, of the 400 block of Timber Ridge Drive, Bartlett, was arrested around 12:48 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 600 block of Ford Lane and charged with criminal trespass to residence. He was arrested again around 4:14 p.m. Sept. 16 at his home and charged with burglary/theft.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole four metal animal cages between Sept. 16 and 18 stored behind Wright Animal Hospital, 636 S. River Road.

• Burglars broke a back door window between Sept. 15 and 18 at a home on the 400 block of Kinkaid Court, ransacked rooms and stole $1,000 and a necklace out of the master bedroom.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 3 and 4:14 p.m. Sept. 17 during Fall Fest in Lake Park, 2200 S. Lee St. Value was estimated at $750.

• Thieves stole an unlocked 1999 Mercedes-Benz between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 6 a.m. Sept. 18 out of the parking lot at Islamic Community Center, 480 Potter Road. The car keys were left inside the vehicle.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a picnic table Sept. 18 out of Tower Park on the 4700 block of Morton.

• Thieves stole a coupon book around 11 a.m. Sept. 16 after a customer dropped it in a store on the 7500 block of Barrington Road. Value was estimated at $60.

• Billy Thomas Jr., 26, of the 1300 block of Roosevelt, Wheaton, was arrested Sept. 16 on the 1000 block of Lake Street and charged with battery and criminal damage to vehicle.

• Thieves stole a bicycle around 6:11 p.m. Sept. 15 out of an open garage on the 5600 block of Court Marion.

Mount Prospect

• Thieves took a package containing stationary supplies delivered to an apartment building common area on the 1800 block of West Golf Road around 12:57 p.m. Sept. 8. Value was estimated at $35.

• Burglars stole a Jeep key fob between 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 5:30 a.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a driveway on the 200 block of South We Go. The key was left in a cup holder. Value was estimated at $100.

• Burglars stole two CDs and a wallet with two gift cards and two credit cards between 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked 2017 Ford Edge in a driveway on the 200 block of South Hi-Lusi Avenue. Value was estimated at $130.

• Burglars stole a baseball bag between 10 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19 out of a 2008 Nissan Altima on the 900 block of West Palm Drive. The bag was found on the street but two pairs of sunglasses and an aluminum baseball bat were missing. Value was estimated at $260.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a subwoofer speaker valued at $500 and a cordless drill between 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 a.m. Sept. 15 out of a 2008 Ford SUV on the 1500 block of North King Edward Court.

Schaumburg

• Gabriel Vargas, 31, of the 100 block of East Winthrop Avenue, Addison, was arrested around 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at 400 N. Roselle Road and charged with disorderly conduct.