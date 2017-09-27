Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2017 4:34 PM

No injuries in Naperville fire

Daily Herald report

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning fire on the balcony of a multifamily residence on the 800 block of North Sleight Street in Naperville.

Firefighters responded at 2:30 a.m. and brought the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes, authorities said. Fire damage was limited to the balcony, although there was some minor smoke damage inside.

Overhaul work required crews to remove the balcony railing and exterior siding along the door opening as well as drywall inside near the door.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, firefighters said, and residents were able to return to the building.

